National Geographic’s “50 Greatest Photographs” exhibit ends Jan. 15 at Bellingham’s Lightcatcher gallery, part of Whatcom Museum.

There’s the haunting stare of the green-eyed Afghan refugee girl who has seen too much. The storm-lashed lion whose windblown mane looks like he used too much hair product. Or the intimate, tentative outreach of a troubled chimpanzee’s hand as it touches anthropologist Jane Goodall’s graying locks.

Those are among images that stick in my mind from a visit to National Geographic’s stunning “50 Greatest Photographs” exhibit, ending Jan. 15 at Bellingham’s Lightcatcher gallery, part of Whatcom Museum.

The exhibition features 50 of National Geographic magazine’s most celebrated photographs from its more than 120-year history, including images from 30 nations, spanning every continent.

It’s a best-of-the-best collection from a magazine where photography is practiced like a religion.

Photographer Steve McCurry captured the Afghan girl’s riveting glare in a Pakistan refugee camp in 1984. When it ran on the magazine cover in 1985, the story it told of her hard life inspired countless people to aid refugees displaced by the war. The exhibit recounts how McCurry went back and — amazingly — found her for a follow-up report in 2002.

This is the only West Coast stop for the exhibit, which includes background information on the photographers and how they got the photos, as well as “near frames,” an intriguing sample of images captured just before and after these perfect shots, adding context and a peek into the process.

Treat yourself to a post-December getaway to Bellingham before the exhibit closes on the MLK holiday weekend. Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Jan. 15; 250 Flora St., Bellingham; $5-$10, whatcommuseum.org.