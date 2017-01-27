It’s time for the First Thursday Art Walk, free admission to selected museums and new exhibits at the Northwest African American Museum and the Frye Museum.

First Thursday Art Walk

Seattle’s First Thursday Art walk, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, is a great way to see a plethora of new art. The free event takes place in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood at participating galleries and storefronts as well as the expansive Tashiro Kaplan Artist Lofts, which hosts a number of galleries and artist studios. There also are public art installations located throughout the neighborhood. (pioneersquare.org/experiences/first-thursday-art-walk).

Free First Thursday

Several local museums offer free or reduced admission and some stay open late on the first Thursday of every month, too:

•Henry Art Gallery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., University of Washington, Seattle (henryart.org).

•MOHAI, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; free admission to permanent exhibitions, reduced admission to “Edible City” (mohai.org).

•Nordic Heritage Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 3014 N.W. 67th St. Seattle (nordicmuseum.org).

•Northwest African American Museum, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 2300 S. Massachusetts St.,Seattle (naamnw.org).

•Seattle Art Museum, free admission to all collections and installations, half-price admission to special exhibitions, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 1300 First Ave. Seattle (seattleartmuseum.org).

•Seattle Asian Art Museum, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 1400 E. Prospect St., Seattle (seattleartmuseum.org).

•Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 10 .m.-8 p.m., 719 S. King St., Seattle (wingluke.org).

‘The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept’

Seattle-based artist and cartoonist Jim Woodring’s new series was commissioned by the Frye Art Museum and features large-scale black-and-white ink drawings. And they are large — they were made with a giant dip pen he created. The surreal drawings were inspired by vintage American cartoons and Woodring’s dreams. The opening reception is from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Admission is free, but an RSVP is encouraged. “The Pig Went Down to the Harbor at Sunrise and Wept” is on view through April 16, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle, free (fryemuseum.org).

‘An Elegant Utility’

Seattle filmmaker and artist Inye Wokoma uses his grandfather’s possessions — including work tools, an old metal and canvas catcher’s mask, church fans and issues of Ebony, Jet and Time magazines from the 1960s and 1970s — to explore the creation of place, identity and the Northwest African-American community of Seattle’s Central District. The exhibit uses Wokoma’s family’s experience to examine the larger story of African Americans in Seattle. Opening reception with music, live performances, discussion and food and drinks, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. “An Elegant Utility” is on view Saturday, Jan. 28 through May 28 at the Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; $5-$7, children under 5 free (naamnw.org).