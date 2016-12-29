Many area museums will be open during the day on Dec. 31.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve or kick off the new year with a visit to local art museums. Here’s a list of venues open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

• Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, current exhibits include “Chapter 9 — Local Heroes, Book Artists of Washington State” and “Native Hands: Indigenous Art of the Salish Sea.” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; free (biartmuseum.org).

• Bellevue Arts Museum, currently showing “Bren Ahearn: Strategies for Survival,” through Jan. 15. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, closed Sunday, Jan. 1. 510 Bellevue Way N.E. Bellevue; free (bellevuearts.org).

• Frye Art Museum, currently showing “To: Seattle | Subject: Personal,” through Jan. 8. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, closed Sunday, Jan. 1. 704 Terry Ave. Seattle; free (fryemuseum.org).

• Henry Art Gallery, currently showing “Paul McCarthy: White Snow, Wood Sculptures,” through Jan. 15. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, closed Sunday, Jan. 1. 4100 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $6-$10 (henryart.org).

• Museum of Glass, currently showing “Art Deco Glass from the Huchthausen Collection,” through September 2017, and “David Huchthausen: A Retrospective Selection,” through Jan. 8. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, closed Sunday, Jan. 1. 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma; $5-$15 (museumofglass.org).

• Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), currently showing “Edible City: A Delicious Journey,” through Sept. 10. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $13.95-$19.95 (mohai.org).

• Museum of Northwest Art, currently showing “Matched Makers: Northwest Artist Couples,” through Jan. 1. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 121 S. First St., La Conner, Skagit County; free (monamuseum.org).

• Seattle Art Museum, currently showing “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan 1. 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95, children 12 and under are free (seattleartmuseum.org).

• Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, currently showing “Day in the Life of Bruce Lee: Do You Know Bruce? Part 3.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, closed Sunday, Jan. 1. 719 S. King St., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95 (wingluke.org).