Seattle art gallery closes in December.

Behind a gray facade, in the heart of a 19th- century building in Belltown, a soaring, barnlike space has welcomed and challenged contemporary artists for 19 years. Suyama Space — which supports site-specific installation art — closes this December.

Co-founded in 1997 by curator Beth Sellars and architect George Suyama, the space has exhibited three projects a year by artists whose only requirement was to respond to the space itself. And that’s no small feat.

The space — originally a horse stable and then an auto-repair garage — has raw wood floors and thick-beamed ceilings. Artists responded to space with dramatic scenes, as in 2007 when Mike Rathbun crafted a plane crashing into a spiky forest, all out of wood. There have also been subtle interventions, as with Christine Waller’s 2005 insertion of thousands of fine gauge wires that shimmered or disappeared, depending on the light and your position.

Exhibition preview ‘Generativity’ by Fernanda D’Agostino 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Dec. 16, 2324 Second Ave., Seattle (206-256-0809 or suyamaspace.org).

“One of the most satisfying parts of this whole 19 years has been to give this space to an artist, to watch them make a herculean jump from where they were, to respond to the space in a very beautiful way, and never look back,” Sellars says.

Although the current installation was scheduled before anyone knew it would be the last, it contains creative strategies that Suyama Space has fostered over the years. An installation that powerfully inhabits the room while calling attention to the architecture? Check. A blend of innovative technology and responses to the natural materials of the space? Yep. An emphasis on three-dimensionality and the way we experience forms with our bodies? Absolutely.

Fernanda D’Agostino’s “Generativity” refers to interrelationships within nature. Giant sculptures made of stripped ivy vines coexist with delicate blown-glass seed vials. Mesmerizing videos cast imagery all around the space: Waves flow, sparks fly and bodies intertwine. Your own movement activates different sounds as you move through the space.

When D’Agostino heard hers would be the last show, she says she “took it as a sort of sacred charge to do the best work that I could possibly do, to honor the risk-taking that’s gone on here.”

When Suyama purchased the building in 1995 and redesigned it for his architecture firm, he knew that the large space in the center of the building was special. He left it open to possibilities.

Both he and Sellars call their pairing “serendipitous.” Sellars was the city of Seattle’s curator, looking for a place to show Lynn Yamamoto’s work. Suyama was looking for the right use for his space. They’d chatted in Seattle but happened to meet again in New York and went together to see Yamamoto’s work. Suyama was instantly convinced and offered the space to Sellars at no charge. It’s remained rent-free ever since, and Sellars never accepted any curatorial fees for her stewardship.

Daniel Mihalyo — who, along with Annie Han, exhibited in 2004 — says the space was remarkable in the way “it helped to shape a generation of artists, many of whom have gone on to successful careers.”

As to why the space is closing, Suyama says, “it was time to change what we were doing, in response to changes in the city. This seemed like a way to rejuvenate, to rethink what is valuable to us.”

Suyama sold the building, and his firm is moving to South Park, which “feels like a kind of frontier, full of people who make things, similar to the way that Belltown felt when we first moved here.” Sellars will continue to curate independently.

The Suyama Space’s impact is enduring. “The ripples are lasting and have traveled far, as evidenced by the number of provisional exhibition spaces and storefronts in commercial spaces throughout the region — a testament to the inspiration the project generated,” Mihalyo says.