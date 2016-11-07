Fall Open House

The Henry Art Museum will host an open house to celebrate its fall exhibitions, including a comprehensive show of photographic work by American photorealist (and Monroe native) Chuck Close. The event features music by DJ Marc Muller (Emerald City Soul Club), a performance by Lion’s Main Art Collective and a photo booth. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E. Seattle; $12-$15, free to members (206-543-2280 or henryart.org).

Legendary Children

Seattle Art Museum celebrates QTPOC (queer trans people of color) communities with an evening of dance performances, DJs and art by queer artists from Seattle. The museum will also offer free admission to its current exhibit, “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style.” 8-11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, Seattle Art Museum; free (seattleartmuseum.org).

Free First Saturday: Celebrating Diwali

A celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with family-friendly movies, art activities, dance performance, fashion shows and traditional music. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, Seattle Asian Art Museum; free (seattleartmuseum.org).

Kitchen Sessions: Kara Walker

Fall Open House The Henry Art Museum will host an open house to celebrate its fall exhibitions, including a comprehensive show of photographic work by American photorealist (and Monroe native) Chuck Close. The event features music by DJ Marc Muller (Emerald City Soul Club), a performance by Lion’s Main Art Collective and a photo booth. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Henry Art Gallery, 4100 15th Ave. N.E. Seattle; $12-$15, free to members (206-543-2280 or henryart.org). Legendary Children Seattle Art Museum celebrates QTPOC (queer trans people of color) communities with an evening of dance performances, DJs and art by queer artists from Seattle. The museum will also offer free admission to its current exhibit, “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style.” 8-11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, Seattle Art Museum; free (seattleartmuseum.org). Free First Saturday: Celebrating Diwali A celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with family-friendly movies, art activities, dance performance, fashion shows and traditional music. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, Seattle Asian Art Museum; free (seattleartmuseum.org). Kitchen Sessions: Kara Walker A night of music, dance, poetry and art featuring local black artists who use Kara Walker’s installation at Bellevue Arts Museum, “Emancipating the Past: Kara Walker’s Tales of Slavery,” as inspiration for their pieces. Co-produced by Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas and BAM, the event features original performances by artists Eva Walker, Namii, Monique Franklin, Anastacia Renee and Naa Akua. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Bellevue Arts Museum; $10-$15 (206-323-4032 or cdforum.org). CoCA’s 24-hour Art Marathon For 24 hours straight, artists will create more than 100 works of art that will be auctioned off on Nov. 12 at a fundraiser for the Center on Contemporary Art. The public is invited to come watch the works of art unfold; doors open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, a preview party is from 6-9 p.m. Summit Building; free (cocaseattle.org). — Jeff Albertson

A night of music, dance, poetry and art featuring local black artists who use Kara Walker’s installation at Bellevue Arts Museum, “Emancipating the Past: Kara Walker’s Tales of Slavery,” as inspiration for their pieces. Co-produced by Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas and BAM, the event features original performances by artists Eva Walker, Namii, Monique Franklin, Anastacia Renee and Naa Akua. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Bellevue Arts Museum; $10-$15 (206-323-4032 or cdforum.org).

CoCA’s 24-hour Art Marathon

For 24 hours straight, artists will create more than 100 works of art that will be auctioned off on Nov. 12 at a fundraiser for the Center on Contemporary Art. The public is invited to come watch the works of art unfold; doors open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, a preview party is from 6-9 p.m. Summit Building; free (cocaseattle.org).

Jeff Albertson