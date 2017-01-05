A community festival at Tacoma Art Museum, an educational art tour and an exhibit at King Street Station are all on the list.

‘30 Americans’ Community Festival

The museum hosts a free day and community festival with hands-on art-making activities, live jazz by the Steve Griggs Ensemble, spoken-word performances by Seattle writer Georgia McDade and poet Jacqueline Ware, art-making activity with painter and dancer Barbi Leifert and interactive dance performance by Chris Daigre. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (tacomaartmuseum.org).

COLLECT Art Tour

If your new year’s resolution was to buy more art or to support local artists, then this event has you covered. The tour includes stops at artist Kate Sweeney’s studio, an “Art Collecting 101” workshop at SAM Gallery and to feed your brain even more, appetizers by chef Tarik Abdullah. 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Sunny Arms Artist Cooperative, 707 S. Snoqualmie St., Seattle; $50 (strangertickets.com).

‘Kiss Fear’

Freelance art critic Michael Upchurch says that “Anyone knocked out by Al Farrow’s ‘Divine Ammunition’ show at Bellevue Arts Museum may also want to check out ‘Kiss Fear’ at Bonfire, which toys with similar weaponry-as-art possibilities. Holly Ballard Metz’s work makes an especially strong impression. Her ‘Trigger Happy’ uses bullets to spell out the words of its title in an all-American Hallmark-card script. ‘American Roulette’ is a spinning wheel where the only “number” that comes up is a handgun. ‘Self-Inflicted’ invites you to fire a pistol affixed to a mirror, where you can look at your reflection and see a Guns R Us culture.” “Kiss Fear” is up through Jan. 28, Bonfire, 603 S. Main St., Seattle (206-790-1073 or thisisbonfire.com).

‘Lion Around’

This collection of work by Everett-born artist James Martin spans more than five decades and is rife with his playful, humorous spirit. Martin’s gouache on paper works depict humans and animals interacting in bizarre and goofy scenes. In one piece, Judge Judy is seated while a frog climbs a ladder and a rabbit jumps overhead; another features a lion relaxing on the grass while a cowboy rides an airship with a mermaid in a bathtub suspended below. “Lion Around” is on view through Jan. 21, Foster/White Gallery, 220 Third Ave. S. #100, Seattle (fosterwhite.com).

‘Truth B Told’

King Street Station is the new venue of note as installations continue to find homes there. This exhibit features more than 150 pieces of art and six installations from 50 Northwest artists of African descent — guest artists are Barbara Earl Thomas and Marita Dingus. Weekly artist’s talks are at 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28 with a closing reception at 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. “Truth B Told” is on view Jan. 8 through Feb. 4, 303 S. Jackson St., Seattle; free, donations accepted (onyxarts.org).