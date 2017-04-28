Join soon-to-be graduating bachelor and master of fine arts students at their culminating exhibitions in college galleries across town

The season of BFA and MFA exhibitions is upon us. Join soon-to-be graduating bachelor and master of fine arts students at their culminating exhibitions in college galleries across town. These shows are free, open to the public and a great chance to see up-and-coming talent.

Cornish College of the Arts

Cornish hosts one huge exhibition for its small graduating classes in Art, Design, Film + Media, and Interior Architecture. The grand opening is a big party, spread across two buildings and a food truck or two. Cornish’s BFA Exhibition 2017 is on view through May 14; the grand opening is Friday, April 28, at Centennial Lab, 2000 Terry Ave.; Beebe Building, 2014 Ninth Ave., Seattle (cornish.edu/bfa).

Seattle Pacific University

Like most of the other colleges in town, SPU mounts separate, consecutive exhibitions for its visual-arts programs. April 28is the last day to catch the seniors’ studio art/photography exhibition. Upcoming events include: ILL/NP (New Pictures/Illustration) from May 2-19; Visual Communication Design Exhibition from May 24-June 9, reception, June 1; all exhibitions are at the Seattle Pacific Art Center, 3 W. Cremona St., Seattle (206-281-2079 or spu.edu).

Seattle University

Technically, the current Digital Design Exhibition at Seattle University isn’t a BFA show, but the 2016 design cohort organized and installed the entire exhibition. The exhibition is on view until May 5. Also coming up at SU: the BFA Photography Exhibition, May 20-June 9; both exhibitions are at the Vachon Gallery, Seattle University Fine Arts Building (seattleu.edu).

University of Washington

As the, ahem, big dog in town, the University of Washington has already begun its lineup of exhibitions. Upcoming BFA /BA events at UW’s Jacob Lawrence Gallery include: Painting + Drawing Show through Saturday, April 29; Photomedia Show May 2-13, reception: May 5; Interdisciplinary Visual Arts Honors + Juried Show May 17-27, reception: May 16; Design Show June 7-17, Family + Friends Night (public welcome): June 9. The big MFA + MDes Thesis Exhibition will be held at UW’s Henry Art Gallery June 3-25, reception is June 2 (art.washington.edu).