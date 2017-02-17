Works by blogger Robert Zverina, ceramicist Akio Takamori, Ernesto Yerena Montejano and federal employees.

‘ARTisANAL’

Seattle artist and blogger Robert Zverina celebrates 20 years of publishing his “Picture of the Day” website in this multimedia retrospective. Zverina’s website (www.zverina.com) is a mix of photography, creative nonfiction, poetry, citizen journalism and calls to action “rooted in the world wide web’s early idealism as an anti-commercial space.” The exhibition features wall-size photo montages, video projection and limited-edition prints and art books culled from more than 2,100 online posts. “ARTisANAL” is on view through March 5 at Dendroica Gallery, 1718A E. Olive Way, Seattle (dendroica.gallery).

‘Apology/Remorse’

This was the last show planned by renowned Seattle ceramicist Akio Takamori, who died on Jan. 11. Takamori came to America from Japan in 1974 and settled in Seattle in 1993; he became an associate professor of the ceramics department at the University of Washington and his sculptures drew on both his Asian heritage and political figures. “Apology/Remorse” includes drawings and sculpture of men apologizing. “Apology/Remorse” is on view through April 1 at James Harris Gallery, 604 Second Ave., Seattle (jamesharrisgallery.com).

‘Full Circle’

Ernesto Yerena Montejano was born in El Centro, Calif., just miles from the Mexican-American border, and grew up in Los Angeles. His art reflects the Mexican communities living on both sides of the border. This exhibit includes new works in mixed media, including collage and stencil work, and utilizes traditional Chicano imagery. “Full Circle,” is on view through Feb. 25 at Treason Gallery, 319 Third Ave. S., Seattle (treasongallery.com/tomorrow).

Government Employees Regional Arts Show

Government employees from the Puget Sound area will show off their artistic chops in this one-day show of works featuring photography, woodworking and glass sculpture. Also on display will be collections of Asian Samurai dolls and Chinese Netsuke. Another reason to attend? There will be snacks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building North and South Auditoriums, 915 Second Ave., Seattle (425-361-5788).