Three free days at SAM; a chance to see how artists collect in Kirkland; and a celebration of local artists at Pike Place Market.

SAM Three-Day Free Day

The museum offers three days of free admission to all of its permanent collection galleries and beginning Saturday, Jan 21, visitors can view SAM’s newest exhibit, “Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series,” which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jacob Lawrence and is also a rare chance to see all 60 of Lawrence’s paintings depicting the migration of African Americans from the South to the North. Lawrence, born in New Jersey in 1917, exhibited in New York from 1940-1960 and eventually landed in Seattle in 1971, where he became a professor of art at the University of Washington. He remained an active painter until his death on June 9, 2000. The free days are Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; free (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

‘Artists Collect’

This exhibit aims to show that collecting art is not just for the wealthy by pairing the works of artists Betz Bernhard, Michael Dickter (curator), Carole d’Inverno, David French and Kate Sweeney with art from their own personal collections, including an acrylic painting on paper by Seattle native and self-taught artist Joe Max Emminger, narrative photography by Portland artist Grace Weston and an etching by American pop artist and poet Jim Dine, among others. The theme is artists who collect art not for the monetary investment, but for the personal impact art can have and its broader value to the culture and world of art. “Artists Collect” is on view through March 4, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Kirkland Art Center, 620 Market St., Kirkland (425-822-7161 or kirklandartscenter.org).

‘Illumination: Art in the Market’

Pike Place Market will highlight the work of artists whose art contributes to the market’s community year-round. Over the course of seven days (Jan. 23-29), visitors will get a chance to get to know the artists via video portraits and downloadable pocket guides. Nancy Guppy, host/producer of Seattle Channel’s “Art Zone,” will present an evening of art and conversation, while artists Clare Dohna and John Fleming will share their plans for public artwork that will be installed in the Market this spring. Evening conversation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26; portraits will be up 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Jan. 23 through Jan. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, Pike Place Market, 85 Pike St., Seattle; free (pikeplacemarket.org/blog/illumination).