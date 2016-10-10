NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media seeks to get a young generation into the habit of watching a nightly newscast with the debut of “Vice News Tonight” on HBO Monday.

In the works for months, the premiere of “Vice News Tonight” was pushed back for three weeks to make sure all of its technology worked properly. The pay cable service is airing it at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS have aired nightly newscasts for decades, and their audiences skew old. Vice promises to try new approaches: the show doesn’t have a regular news anchor, and will work under the assumption that viewers have seen the day’s headlines and are looking for something different.

Issues that “Vice News Tonight” promised to focus on include politics and government policy, the climate, technology, economics, civil rights, national security and culture.

Among the stories planned this week are a look at the second presidential debate through the eyes of conservative commentator Glenn Beck, and an interview with former House Speaker John Boehner conducted by Vice founder Shane Smith.

Potential viewers will be able to access the newscast on demand and through the streaming services HBO Go and HBO Now.