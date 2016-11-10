From free food to museum admissions, Seattle area businesses are honoring veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

They have fearlessly served our country so this Veteran’s day national and local businesses will serve veterans and active military personnel with discounts and freebies. If you are a veteran or military personnel, make sure to take advantage of these deals. Most require you to show military ID, veterans ID or to show up in uniform. Here is a list of restaurants, service and museums in the Seattle area that will offer discounts to veterans and active military on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016:

Duke’s Chowder House: On Nov. 10 veterans will receive a free bowl of chowder at any of the six locations. For other guests a small bowl of chowder will be $1. Duke’s will match every dollar and all the money raised will be donated to the Seattle Veterans hospital.

Ivars: Free lunch or dinner entree for veterans and active military. Offer is valid at Ivar’s Acres of Clams, Ivar’s Salmon House, and Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing locations.

Salty’s: Veterans will receive a free slice of white chocolate mousse cake and a $20 gift card at the Alki Beach, West Seattle, Des Moines and South Seattle locations.

McGrath’s Fish House: Veterans and active military get a free meal from a select menu.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active military will receive a free meal from select menu and a $5 gift card valid from Nov. 12- 27.

BJ’s Restaurant: Free entree under $12.95 for veterans and active military.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries for veterans and active military.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military will receive a free entree from select menu that includes pizza, pasta and salads.

Chipotle: Veterans, active military and military spouses will receive a buy one get one free discount on a small bowl, burrito or salad after 3 pm on Nov. 11.

Chuck E Cheese’s: Retired and active military personnel will receive one free personal pizza.

Claim Jumper: On Nov. 14 veterans can enjoy a free entree from a select menu.

Denny’s: Veterans and military personal will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blue pancakes with the choice of two eggs, hash browns and two bacon strips or sausage links from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for veterans and active military.

Ikea: From Nov.7-11, veterans will receive a free entree at the IKEA café.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee for anyone who identifies as a veteran or military personnel.

Menchie’s: Veterans or military personnel with military ID or in uniform will receive a free six-ounce frozen yogurt.

Olive Garden: Free entree from select menu that includes six of Olive Garden’s most popular items and includes unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks for veterans and active military.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active military will receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and drink plus 15 percent off the entire check.

Red Lobster: On Nov. 10 and 11, veterans and active military will receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu.

Red Robin: Veterans and active military can enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Sizzler: Veterans and active military can choose from a 6-ounce tri-tip Steak, Malibu chicken or a half dozen fried shrimp for a free lunch entree and will also receive a free beverage.

Brown Bear Car Wash: Veterans and active military will receive a free “Bear Essentials” car wash. Brown Bear will also donate $1 from every car wash on Nov. 11th to Puget Sound Honor Flight.

Great clips: Veterans will receive a free haircut on Nov. 11 or pick up a free haircut card to sue at a later date. Anyone who gets a haircut on Nov. 11 will receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Meineke: Veterans and active military will receive a free basic oil change.

Lowes: Veterans receive a 10 percent discount over Veterans Day weekend.

The NOAH Center: Free spay or neuter for veterans’ pets.

Walgreens: Veterans, active military and families get a 20 percent discount with a rewards card.

Skymania Trampolines: Veterans jump for free starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium: Free admission for veterans and active military Nov. 11-13. Immediate family members of military personnel will receive half price general admission.

Woodland Park Zoo: Free admission for all veterans, active military and their spouses.

National/State Parks: National parks and Washington State parks are giving free admission for everyone Nov 11. The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees for day-use recreation sites in Washington including picnic areas, boat launches and trail heads.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park: Nov. 11-13 veterans and active military receive free admission and half-off general admission for immediate family members.

Museum of Flight Veteran’s Day Celebration: Free admission to the museum and celebration for veterans and military personnel. Patriotic musical performance from 11 a.m. to noon and afterward a celebration featuring a color guard and speakers.

Flying Heritage Collection: Free admission to the museum for veterans.

LeMay Museum: Free admission for veterans, retirees and active military.

Veterans Day Yoga Fundraiser: All levels yoga class on Nov. 11 at OM Culture in Seattle. Veterans attend the class for free and others can buy a ticket for $25. All proceeds go to the Giveback Yoga Foundation which provides yoga starter kits for military personnel. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the class starts at 6 p.m. Veterans must bring military ID and use the discount code “IAMAVETERAN” at checkout.