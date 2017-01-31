You won’t have to get out any special equipment to see a trio of celestial bodies when Mars, Venus and the moon put on a show Tuesday night.

The moon and the two planets will be exceptionally close to each other, Derek Keif, an astronomer at the HR MacMillian Space Centre, told CBC’s North by Northwest.

“A conjunction is when you have the apparent visibility of multiple things in one particular area of the nighttime sky,” he said. The trio will form a bright and tight triangle in the Western sky that will be best seen shortly after sunset, around 8 p.m. PST.

According to Keif, Venus is the slightly brighter of the two planets and has a tinge of red and yellow to it while Mars appears orange-ish red. Both will be clearly visible — if the sky’s clear — next to the waxing crescent moon.

