Here's who will play at the Gorge over Memorial Day weekend. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 28.

The lineup for this year’s Sasquatch! Music Festival features headlining sets from electronic pop duo Twenty One Pilots, R&B singer Frank Ocean, and Chance The Rapper. The festival is set to take place Memorial Day weekend May 26-28 at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Seattle acts performing include The Head and The Heart, Car Seat Headrest, Gazebos and Porter Ray who will be joined by comedians Emmett Montgomery and Yogi Paliwal.

The full lineup:

Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper, The Head & The Heart, The Shins, MGMT, Phantogram, Mac Miller, Bonobo, Rüfüs Du Sol, Kaytranada, Big Gigantic, Bleachers, Kiiara, Bomba Estereo, Bob Moses, Aesop Rock, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Vulfpeck, Car Seat Headrest, Catfish & The Bottlemen, American Football, Mount Kimbie, Thee Oh Sees, Foxygen, Jagwar Ma, The Strumbellas, Kungs, The Radio Dept., Manatee Commune, Fakear, The Hotelier, Mondo Cozmo, Moses Sumney, White Lung, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Arkells, Cigarettes After Sex, July Talk, Sales, Boogie, Joey Purp, Kaiydo, Corey Harper, Klangstof, Flint Eastwood, IHF, Hoops, Kyle Craft, Courtney Marie Andrews, Saint Mesa, Los Colognes, Porter Ray and Gazebos.

Comedy: Fred Armisen, Sasheer Zamata, Nate Bargatze, Beth Stelling, Sal Vulcano, Alice Wetterlund, Sam Morril, Emmett Montgomery, Yogi Paliwal.

Tickets cost $295 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at SasquatchFestival.com.