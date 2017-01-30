Ryder’s emotional journey on stage stole the show making her Twitter’s new favorite gif inspiration.

Over the course of two minutes, Winona Ryder went from feeling shocked, confused, surprised to thrilled at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. And it was all over her face.

Ryder and the rest of cast of “Stranger Things” stood next to co-star David Harbour as he delivered a rousing speech as they accepted the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama. Ryder could be heard saying “this is heavy” as she handed the award to Harbour, it is unknown if she were referring to the statuette or his speech. Ryder’s emotional journey on stage stole the show making her Twitter’s new favorite gif inspiration.

