A rundown of the characters returning to the series.

(26-year-old spoiler alerts!)

Actors who played these characters previously are among those confirmed as returning in the new “Twin Peaks” season:

■ Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), the damn fine cup-of-coffee-loving FBI special agent, came to “Twin Peaks” in search of the killer of …

■ Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), the town high-school homecoming queen who, unbeknownst to her mother, Sarah (Grace Zabriskie), was murdered by her father …

■ Leland Palmer (Ray Wise) while under the possession of BOB, an evil spirit who once ran with …

■ Phillip Michael Gerard (Al Strobel), aka “the one-armed man,” who is possessed by Mike, an evil spirit who repented after a killing spree with BOB. Gerard saved …

■ Ronette Pulaski (Phoebe Augustine), who engaged in sex acts and did cocaine with Jacques Renault (Walter Olkewicz) and others the night Laura was killed. Ronette worked at the department store owned by …

■ Businessman Benjamin Horne (Richard Beymer) who had sex with Laura Palmer to the dismay of his daughter …

■ Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), who flirted with Cooper as he investigated Laura’s murder with assistance from …

■ Sheriff’s deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse) and crying-prone deputy Andy (Harry Goaz), who sometimes dated sheriff’s station receptionist Lucy (Kimmy Robertson). Outside assistance arrived in the form of …

■ Acerbic FBI forensics specialist Albert Rosenfield (the late Miguel Ferrer), DEA agent Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) and hard-of-hearing FBI deputy director Gordon Cole (David Lynch), who developed a crush on …

■ Waitress Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick), who worked at the Double R Diner with Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton), who was carrying on an affair with gas station proprietor …

■ Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), who was married to drapes-obsessed eyepatch-wearing Nadine (Wendie Robie), who returned to high school at the suggestion of psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Jacoby (Russ Tamblyn) and had her own fling with high- school jock …

■ Mike Nelson (Gary Hershberger), who once dated Laura’s best friend, Donna Hayward, daughter of Doc Hayward (Warren Frost) and sister of Gersten Hayward (Alicia Witt). After Laura’s death Donna grew close to …

■ James Hurley (James Marshall), Big Ed’s nephew, who secretly dated Laura while she was outwardly involved with …

■ Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) even as Bobby was secretly dating married waitress Shelly Johnson.