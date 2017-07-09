Expect to hear the names Issa Rae, Donald Glover and “This Is Us” when the nods are announced on July 13.

On Thursday, July 13, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce its nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards.

This year, the awards broadcast (Sept. 17, CBS) promises to be one of its best. From last summer’s cultural phenomenon “Stranger Things” to the recently ended and under-watched “The Leftovers,” there are so many series that deserve trophies and lavish praise. It’s an exciting and deeply rewarding time to be a television junkie. Remember when “Law and Order” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” used to be nominated pro forma?

As the Emmy nominations loom, here are my predictions for the major categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

Best we start with the shoo-ins. “Westworld,” with its magnificent images and even more magnificent narrative, is a definite. Likewise, “The Crown” is sure to get a nomination (and likely a win), despite a run that I found a tad too cold to love. As for “Stranger Things,” many are putting the Spielbergian thriller on the bubble, but as the biggest hit not named “Game of Thrones,” I doubt it’ll be overlooked. I also imagine the Academy is ready to honor something from broadcast, so that puts viewer-favorite “This Is Us” on the map (it might even take first prize).

That leaves a tremendous field (“Legion”, “The Leftovers” and everything in between) to vie for the remaining spots. My money’s on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Leftovers” and “The Americans.”

Predictions: “Westworld” (HBO); “The Crown” (Netflix); “Stranger Things” (Netflix); “This Is Us” (NBC); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); “The Leftovers” (HBO); “The Americans” (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

The comedy-series category tends to be rather uninspiring. I’d love to see something offbeat like “Broad City” make the cut, but as with most years, I’m predicting a ballot of television veterans.

Nominated for all five of its seasons, and the winner two years running, HBO’s “Veep” isn’t going anywhere. And, though I refuse to cede that “Transparent” is a comedy and find the characters gratingly narcissistic, it’s sure to be nominated, too. Same goes for “Master of None,” “Silicon Valley,” and “black-ish.” Of the three, “black-ish” is the only one that gets me excited (it’s excellent and you should be watching it).

I’m expecting an ouster of “Modern Family” because, over its extended run, it’s started to feel a lot less “modern.” I also suspect “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is going to bite the dust this year; the topicality of its red-hot first season just isn’t there.

With those two programs on the way out the door, “Atlanta” and “Insecure” are poised to make the list. In my dreams, “One Day at A Time” manages to secure a seat at the table, too.

Predictions: “Veep” (HBO); “Transparent” (Amazon); “Master of None” (Netflix); “Silicon Valley” (HBO); “black-ish” (ABC); “Atlanta” (FX); “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, Carrie Coon, Carrie Coon. If the “Gone Girl” actress doesn’t get a nomination for showing viewers what grief really looks like on the last season of “The Leftovers,” it’ll be the most disappointing snub in years. Odds are, Coon gets beat out by Claire Foy (“The Crown”) for the eventual award, but I reckon I can live with that so long as the one-woman acting master class gets some recognition.

“Homeland” is past its prime, but Claire Danes doesn’t know how not to get nominated. And for as long as she chooses to remain on television, Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is going to get recognized because the veteran actress always delivers. “The Americans”’ should ride its relevance to multiple nominations and I’d expect to see Keri Russell’s name on the list. Elisabeth Moss doesn’t have to share the screen with other Emmy hopefuls, so she ought to get a sizable helping of the love for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Predictions: Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” HBO); Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu); Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder,” ABC); Claire Danes (“Homeland,” Showtime); Claire Foy (“The Crown,” Netflix); Keri Russell (“The Americans,” FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney and Tracee Ellis Ross are all definites. The remaining contenders include Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things),” Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”), Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) and Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”).

I suspect there’s only room for one lesser-known comedian and, this year, my votes goes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her work on “Fleabag.” If you’re wondering who the heck Waller-Bridge even is, she’s about to break out stateside in Ron Howard’s Han Solo solo movie (I suggest you stream her near-perfect series “Crashing” on Netflix).

For the last two spots, I’m going breakout-star Rae and TV-favorite Parker.

Predictions: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” HBO); Allison Janney (“Mom,” CBS); Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”, ABC); Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce,” HBO); Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” Amazon); Issa Rae (“Insecure”, HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

With its Russian themes, this is the year of “The Americans,” so the beautiful, magnificent Matthew Rhys is a front-runner. I’m also expecting Bob Odenkirk to be nominated for his work even though I think “Better Call Saul” won’t make the cut in the series category. Sterling K. Brown feels like a no-brainer for “This Is Us.” This reduces co-star Milo Ventimiglia’s chances by half, so he’s off the list.

That leaves Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”), Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), either of the leading men from “American Gods”, Justin Theroux (“The Leftovers”), Paul Giamatti (“Billions”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) and Dan Stevens (“Legion”). “American Gods” comes off the table first. It’s too niche, too avant-garde, and too Starz to get noticed. “House of Cards” lost its rapturous audience this year, so I’d guess Spacey is a goner, too. As for Golden Globe-winner Thornton, his win was probably anomalous: The Globes are known to swing for some weird stuff (“The Tourist,” anyone?). Though it pains me to put it in writing, I also doubt Theroux is going to land a nomination. That leaves Giamatti, Stevens and Malek.

Predictions: Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” FX); Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot,” USA); Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” NBC); Dan Stevens (“Legion,” FX); Paul Giamatti (“Billions,” Showtime); Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” AMC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor “Transparent” has won this award twice, and I suspect we’re in for a threepeat. Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”), and Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) have all also been nominated in the past (Anderson twice). And if their series land nominations, it’s probable they’ll make the cut again.

On the other hand, the remaining returners, William H. Macy and Will Forte, are going to get shut out. “Last Man on Earth” is no longer an “it” comedy, and Macy’s “Shameless” is getting old (and Macy’s role is, and has always been, minute).

One of these two vacancies goes to Donald Glover for “Atlanta.” The other is a matter of debate. My pick is Neil Patrick Harris for “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for his broad and hammy turn as Count Olaf.

Predictions: Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent,” Amazon); Aziz Ansari (“Master of None,” Netflix); Donald Glover (“Atlanta,” FX); Anthony Anderson (“black-ish,” ABC); Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley,” HBO); Neil Patrick Harris (“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Series

Unless the Emmys somehow forget that “American Crime” exists and decide to throw a bone to “American Horror Story: Roanoke” and its fiery comeback (a masterpiece of modern media), there won’t be any surprises.

Predictions: “Fargo” (FX); “Feud” (FX); “Big Little Lies” (HBO); “The Night Of” (HBO); “American Crime” (ABC)