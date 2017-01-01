Toni and Candace are taken in a different direction; new episodes are more sketch-driven. The comedy returns Thursday, Jan. 5, on IFC.

PORTLAND — In the upcoming seventh season of IFC’s “Portlandia,” mainstays Bryce Shivers (Fred Armisen) and Lisa Eversman (Carrie Brownstein) aren’t putting a bird on it or pickling anything and everything. This time they’re making instant garbage out of cellphone accessories.

In mid-October on the show’s northeast Portland set — production took over the Solmate Socks warehouse for this sketch — Armisen directs a scene as he and Brownstein take turns saying “instant” and “garbage” using myriad vocal inflections before moving on to the meat of the scene.

“This is a dual USB you plug into your car charger in case you both have to use it and …” Bryce says before Lisa interrupts.

“And they both lead to the same place: the trash!” she says, happily pitching the device into a garbage can where it clangs loudly. Other products, including headphones and iPad docks, follow.

In the upcoming season, Armisen directs one episode and Brownstein helms two — the first time either of the “Portlandia” stars has directed episodes of the comedy series.

“You have to pay attention to more details,” Armisen said of directing. “In some ways I like it, but in some ways it feels more like work as opposed to if we just show up and goof around.”

If directing is more work intensive, it also takes the actors’ attention away from their performance. Armisen recalled watching playback of a scene and saw he entered the room “in a sketchy way,” so they had to reshoot the scene.

“Portlandia” (10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5) returns for its penultimate season with episodes that are more sketch-driven than the show has been in recent years.

“This year emulates probably seasons two and three for the most part,” Brownstein said. Armisen added there are more thematic throughlines as opposed to continuing stories.

“We narrowed down the characters we most like to write for,” Brownstein said. That includes women’s bookstore workers and activists Toni (Brownstein) and Candace (Armisen), who no longer work at the feminist bookstore (it’s closed with a “GameStop coming soon” sign in the window), as viewers learn in the fourth episode of the new season. (Don’t worry, some of the props went home with the characters, including vagina pillows handmade by set decorator Katherine Isom.)

In reality, the store that was used in the series, Portland’s In Other Words, soured on the show, posting an anti-“Portlandia” sign on its front door accusing the show of transmisogyny, racism, gentrification, queer antagonism and devaluation of feminist discourse.

Producers said a decision was made to take Toni and Candace in a different direction before the In Other Words boycott.

“Their outrage was disproportionate and kind of outsized compared to the rest of the culture, and it seemed sort of outdated,” Brownstein said. “Feminism has just reached this point where it is very much in the mainstream discourse.”

Instead, the show introduces new men’s-rights activists, Andy (Brownstein) and Drew (Armisen).

“There is a certain amount of privilege people have and when they feel like the world is shifting to a time where they no longer have prominence, there’s a sense of anger and I think you see that with the men’s-rights’ characters,” Brownstein said a few weeks before the election of Donald Trump.

Brownstein and Armisen don’t think “Portlandia” has necessarily changed Portland or its perception nationally.

“I always think it’s odd if anybody equates the depiction of a city via an artistic lens with the actual city,” Brownstein said. “That lends itself to a lack of imagination on the audience’s part to think that shows that take place in New York embody every aspect of New York. I’d be hard-pressed to make the argument that ‘Portlandia’ is a metonym for Portland. I’ve lived here since 2004 and, yeah, it’s different, it’s been changing the whole time.”

That said, two new characters were invented after Brownstein saw a flier in her Portland coffee shop.

“Carrie saw an ad for photographers who take pictures when somebody is being born,” Armisen said. “So we came up with these photographers who go in when someone is in labor. We didn’t even know what that would be like so we just had them in there asking the mother to look a certain way, put her chin up in a certain way.”