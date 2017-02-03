Who’s singing the National Anthem? Can you stream the game?

Super Bowl 51 is nearly upon us as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons clash in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to Google Trends’ search queries surrounding the big game, here are some frequently asked questions — and the answers — for Super Bowl 51.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 51?

As noted above, the Falcons (11-5) and Patriots (14-2) will face off on Sunday in a meeting of the league’s highest scoring offense (ATL, 40 ppg) and lowest scoring defense (NE, 15.6 ppg).

Where is Super Bowl 51 being played?

NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, will host Super Bowl 51.

What time is Super Bowl 51?

While pregame coverage starts many, many hours in advance of the actual game on Sunday, kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is Super Bowl 51 on?

FOX has the rights to this year’s game, with Joe Buck giving the play-by-play and former Cowboys Super Bowl winning quarterback Troy Aikman providing color commentary from the booth.

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable:

The live stream for Super Bowl 51 is available on FoxSportsGo.com and via the Fox Sports Go app.

What show is following this year’s Super Bowl?

“24: Legacy”

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51?

Country musician Luke Bryan will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the opening kickoff.

Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Patriots opened as 3-point favorites over the Falcons and over a week later New England remains favored by a field goal.

The over/under for Sunday’s game is currently 59 points (take the under here).

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 51?

Atlanta is the designated “home” team for Super Bowl 51, meaning they will be donning their black and red uniforms while New England will be in white tops. Why is this significant? Well, the Patriots are 2-1 in Super Bowls when wearing white tops. And according to USA Today Sports’ For The Win blog, the team wearing white has won 11 of the last 12 Super Bowls and, overall, teams wearing white are 32-18 in Super Bowls.

Have the Falcons won a Super Bowl?

Atlanta is making its second Super Bowl appearance, and first since 1999. In that game (Super Bowl XXXIII), the Falcons fell to John Elway and the Denver Broncos, 34-19.

How many Super Bowls have the Patriots won?

New England, on the other hand, is making a record ninth appearance in the big game and has four Super Bowl wins (2015, 2005, 2004, 2002). The Patriots’ coach-quarterback duo of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are seeking a fifth title together, which would also be a Super Bowl record.