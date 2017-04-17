Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer; Harry Styles made his debut as a solo artist.

In case you missed it, here are three buzzy moments from this past weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” with Jimmy Fallon as host and Harry Styles as musical guest:

1. Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer — in a bunny suit. Yes, it’s true: During the George W. Bush years, the White House press secretary played the Easter Bunny at the annual Easter Egg roll.

McCarthy had fun with this little tidbit by opening the sketch in full bunny glory, taking off her mask and saying, “Hey, kids. Happy Easter! Get out of here.”

2. If you’ve got a teen or tween at home, you might have heard that One Direction’s Harry Styles has gone solo. Hours before SNL began, the show started to trend on Twitter, and we’re guessing it wasn’t because of Fallon. Styles made his debut solo performance on SNL by performing his hit single “Sign of the Times” (and no, it’s not an homage to Prince.)

3. SNL took on Pepsi and United Airlines at the same time in this clever sketch. A man (Jimmy Fallon) begs his girlfriend (Cecily Strong) to give him another chance, even enlisting backup singers to perform Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply.” It looks like its working, and then the twist ending.