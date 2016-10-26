TV Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, include “Modern Family,” “Real World Seattle: Bad Blood,” “Rectify,” “Secrets of the Dead” and more.

‘Rectify’

This drama about the guilt and/or innocence of former Death Row inmate Daniel Holden (Aden Young), returns for its fourth — and final — season. The season premiere finds Daniel at a halfway house in Nashville, trying to cope with life after prison. Season premiere. The series also features Abigail Spencer, Adelaide Clemens, Clayne Crawford, Bruce McKinnon and Luke Kirby. 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on Sundance.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Wednesday

“All the President’s Men” (1976), 7:15 p.m. (TCM): The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein tie the Watergate break-in to the White House.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Figgy and Taylor may be sorry for their decision to reveal their relationship to their tribemates.

“Arrow,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Oliver joins Lyla on a secret mission for Diggle while Felicity opts to stay behind.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (ABC): The Dunphys try to kick start Luke’s Halloween party; Cam confronts his Halloween nemesis.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (NBC): When a sergeant’s son is accused of rape, Benson is put in a difficult position and forced to make a choice between loyalty and duty.

“Lip Sync Battle,” 9 p.m. (Spike): Actors Laverne Cox and Samira Wiley face off.

“Real World Seattle: Bad Blood,” 10 p.m. (MTV): The original seven are surprised when the new seven move into the house.

“Secrets of the Dead,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Researchers working in secret inside a quarry study the charred remains of an English settlement that dates back 3,000 years.