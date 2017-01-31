TV picks for Feb. 1, 2017, include a struggle for survival in the sci-fi drama “The 100,” a love story in the musical “An American in Paris” and a closer look at the skies in “Aurora — Fire in the Sky.”

‘The 100’

For this sci-fi drama’s fourth-season premiere, the remaining juvenile prisoners must decide what to do after learning the fate of the world. There’s nothing like starting the season with high stakes. The cast includes Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Bob Morley and Marie Avgeropoulos. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, on The CW.

Also on Wednesday

“An American in Paris” (1951), 7:30 p.m. (TCM): An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty.

“Hunted,” 8 p.m. (CBS): The Hunters set up a fake online dating profile in an attempt to lure two fugitives out of hiding.

“Ride,” 8 p.m. (Nickelodeon): Kit almost misses an appointment and blames Elaine.

“Star,” 9 p.m. (Fox): Star, Simone and Alex get an invite to perform at a charity event.

“Vikings,” 9 p.m. (History): Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings’ battle master plan.

“Aurora — Fire in the Sky,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): The origins and meaning of the aurora in the night sky of Earth’s polar regions and the myths of Finland’s Sami, Alaska’s Inuit, aboriginal peoples of Canada and New Zealand’s Maori.

“The Carbonaro Effect,” 10 p.m. (truTV): Michael proves one is what one drinks; derailing a commuter’s sense of reality.

“The Expanse,” 10 p.m. (Syfy): Miller, Holden and the crew deal with the aftermath of their escape from Eros.