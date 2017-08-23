A KCTS documentary takes a look at NASA’s two Voyager space probes, launched 40 years ago, that revolutionized understanding of the solar system’s outer planets.

“The Farthest: Voyager in Space”

A look at NASA’s two Voyager space probes, launched 40 years ago, that have revolutionized our understanding of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune and their moons and rings, and the robotic probes’ continuing voyage carrying greetings from Earth into interstellar space. 9 p.m. Wednesday on KCTS.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Wednesday

“The Godfather,” 5:30 p.m. (AMC): The classic 1972 story of crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons, based on the novel by Mario Puzo, also shown at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.; and “The Godfather, Part II” (1974), 1 and 9:30 p.m.

“Oprah’s Master Class,” 8 p.m. (OWN): Emmy-winning actress Lynn Whitfield talks about fighting for roles, coming to terms with aging in show business, and finding grace through faith and family.

“Marlon,” 9 p.m. (KING): Marlon struggles when his daughter brings home a boy for the first time; Yvette uses Stevie to get great seats at a Beyoncé concert; followed by a second new episode at 9:30 p.m.

“Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Premiere of “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff; Jax and Brittany visit her family on their Kentucky farm, where Brittany thrives and Jax contends with aggressive farm animals, awkward sleeping arrangements and questions about marriage.

“American Pickers,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Rusty relics become polished gems as Mike and Frank show off their ultimate restoration picks.

“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season 11 premiere; celebrities make a dish inspired by food they’ve posted on their social media profiles.

“Transparent,” 10 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Josh goes on a date with Rabbi Raquel while Ali explores her feminine side; the kids turn out for Maura’s performance in a talent show.