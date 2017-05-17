The season finale arrives for the political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland as a man who suddenly becomes the new U.S. president after the sitting president and others down the line of succession die in an explosion.

Season finale of the political drama starring Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, who unexpectedly becomes president of the United States after an explosion claims the lives of the previous president and everyone else in the line of succession. Hannah Wells tries to prevent a final attack, and President Kirkman authorizes a nationwide manhunt for the conspiracy mastermind. The series is renewed for next season. 10 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“The Goldbergs,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-four finale, renewed for two more seasons; when Erica realizes how much Beverly’s love means, she tries to delay graduating to stay with her; Barry’s plans with Lainey fall apart; Adam and Jackie become a couple.

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season-two finale, series renewed; while the FBI copes with a tragedy, Weller finds himself involved in a surprising event; Jane’s future is uncertain.

“Speechless,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-one finale, series renewed; Maya gets a surprise at the airport; Ray looks to summer to reinvent himself; Jimmy and Dylan have a father/daughter bonding moment.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season-eight finale of the popular series, renewed for two more seasons; Jay picks up the pieces after Manny’s father takes him out to celebrate graduation; the family prepares for Luke and Manny’s big day.

“The Elwha Undammed: What’s a River For?” 8 p.m. (KCTS): A look behind the dam removal, competing ideas about the purpose and meaning of a river.

“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-four finale; Lindsay’s mother becomes a murder suspect when her boyfriend is shot; high-school students overdose on drugs.

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-two finale; the International Response Team travels to Russia after an American ballerina is kidnapped.

“Food: Delicious Science,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of three-part series, the scientific story of the food on your plate.