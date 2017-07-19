Also on TV on July 19: “American Pickers,” “Salvation,” “Big Pacific.”

“Queen Sugar”

Charley’s opening celebration of the Queen Sugar mills suffers a setback; Nova learns something surprising about her late father; Ralph Angel has a run-in with someone he previously robbed. The show repeats at 10 p.m. on OWN.

Also on Wednesday

“Music Talks: Queen Latifah,” 7 p.m. (RVLT): Interview with Queen Latifah, an inside look at her journey through the entertainment industry; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Big Pacific,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Behind-the-scenes look at the series about ocean life includes highlights and challenges of filming wildlife.

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” 8 p.m. (VH1): Season three premiere; Ryan battles his staff over their disrespect; Don and Ashley’s marital bliss becomes threatened; Kat leaves Chicago; Van starts a brawl.

“American Pickers: Bonus Buys,” 8:55 p.m. (HISTORY): In “Tunnels and Treasures,” the pickers unearth an amazing collection that includes a rare Ford; the guys pick a Tennessee home hiding a big secret.

“Animal Cops: On Patrol,” 9 p.m. (ANIMAL PL): Series premiere; Phoenix Animal Cops investigate reports of dogs who appear to be malnourished and try to resolve the situation.

“Salvation,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Darius and Liam work on a theoretically impossible solution to divert the asteroid; Grace risks everything to help Darius; Liam tracks down critical research.