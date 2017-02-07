Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) stars in a promising new FX series from the executive producers behind the TV adaptation of “Fargo.”

‘Legion’

This new series — based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz — looks to be more than just another TV comic-book adaptation. Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) stars as David Haller, a patient in a psychiatric hospital, who wonders if the voices he hears might be real. The series also features Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin and Jean Smart. It also comes from the executive producers of the amazing TV adaptation of “Fargo.” Series premiere, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, on FX.

Doug Knoop: @dougknoop

Also on Wednesday

“42nd Street” (1933), 7:15 p.m. (TCM): A Broadway producer sends in the understudy when his show’s star twists her ankle.

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (NBC): The team gets a major break in the Sandstorm case when they discover Shepherd’s true identity, which includes a decades-old connection between her and Weller.

“Arrow,” 8 p.m. (The CW): A mission takes Oliver, Felicity and the team to Russia, where they meet up with Anatoly, Oliver’s old friend.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Phil calls upon his alter ego to inject some sizzle back into his marriage.

“The Magicians,” 9 p.m. (Syfy): Quentin and friends prepare to face The Beast again.

“Code Black,” 10 p.m. (CBS): The doctors and the Centers for Disease Control try to find an antidote to the deadly virus.

“Suits,” 10 p.m. (USA): Rachel receives a letter that creates an issue for Harvey and Louis.

“America’s Next Top Model,” 10 p.m. (VH1, MTV): The models create a PSA to support the initiative behind Amber Rose’s “Slutwalk.”