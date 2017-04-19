It’s the season-three premiere.

“Fargo”

Season-three premiere of the critically acclaimed black comedy/crime drama anthology series is set in 2010 and stars Ewan McGregor playing two brothers. In this episode, a petty sibling rivalry escalates and brings chaos to a small Minnesota community. 10 p.m. Wednesday on FX.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Wednesday

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The merge brings another twist, leaving two castaways out of the celebratory feast.

“Nova,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Archaeologists discover a tunnel near Vilnius, Lithuania, that served as an escape route for Jews fleeing the Nazis during World War II.

“The Magicians,” 9 p.m. (SYFY): Season-two finale of the fantasy series; Quentin, Eliot, Julia and Margo enact a risky plan to protect Fillory; Penny questions fate, and Kady makes a deal to help him.

“Property Brothers: Buying and Selling,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Season-four premiere; helping family members learn they must compromise to find their dream home.

“Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo,” 10 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Season-two finale; the investigation comes full circle, and the guys seek revenge for past transgressions.

“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): President Kirkman struggles to put together a new Supreme Court; journalist Abe Leonard returns from the Middle East with an explosive story.

“Archer,” 10 p.m. (FXX): Archer tries to escape from jail with the help of a crazed heiress and a dysfunctional jazz quartet.