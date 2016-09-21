Minnie Driver stars in a promising new family comedy.

‘Speechless’

There’s a lot of good buzz for this new series that joins ABC’s Wednesday “family comedy” block. Minnie Driver stars as Maya DiMeo, a wife and devoted mother of three kids, the eldest of whom (Micah Fowler) has cerebral palsy. The cast also features John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook, Kyla Kennedy and Cedric Yarbrough. Series premiere, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on ABC.

Also on Wednesday

“MLB Baseball,” 12:30 p.m. (ROOT): Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners (Live).

“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” 5 p.m. (TCM): A motley assortment of characters embarks on a chaotic and slapstick-filled race to find $350,000 in buried loot.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Millennials battle Gen X as contestants from both generations compete.

“Lethal Weapon,” 8 p.m. (Fox): After losing his wife and unborn child, Martin Riggs, a grieving rogue detective, moves to California to start over at the LAPD.

“Ghost Hunters,” 9 p.m. (Syfy): Behind the facade of a beautiful old inn lies the haunting memories of a home that was part of the Underground Railroad.

“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (NBC): The victim of a murder-arson case is discovered to have been wearing a CPD-issued wire at the time of his death.

“India: Nature’s Wonderland,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Exploring India’s rich culture and rare wildlife, including a ritual tiger dance, lions, elephants and India’s only ape — the hoolock gibbon.

“Mr. Robot,” 10 p.m. (USA): Angela makes an acquaintance; Darlene realizes she is in too deep; an old friend reveals everything to Elliot.