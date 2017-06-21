"Game of Thrones" Season 7 begins July 16 on HBO.

Thronies! Does your blood run just a little bit cold watching the latest “Game of Thrones” trailer for Season 7? The show runners are, of course, playing with us — showing all the main characters but hinting with the voice-over that we shouldn’t get too attached; “the lone wolf falls but the pack survives,” intones Sansa.

The trailer has all the boxes checked when it comes to good trailer-dom: purposeful striding; sword-swinging; significant looking; one character lurking and one making a symbolic gesture on a map; and, best of all, dragons. All three of ’em. First day of summer? #Winterishere.

