Who’s your daddy?
That’s the question late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Matt Damon ask the unborn baby inside Kimmel’s wife in the latest chapter of the two men’s famous feud.
The skit, which aired Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” features Kimmel’s real-life wife, Molly McNearney who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.
The two are at the doctor’s office having an ultrasound when in comes Damon — with whom Kimmel has a longstanding and hilarious “feud.” Damon is carrying a video camera, as is Kimmel, and he has a stuffed animal in his hand. He claims that he, not Kimmel, is the father of the baby.
Kimmel says that’s impossible as Damon would have had to have had sex with Kimmel’s wife. McNearney refuses to answer and says she is not getting in the middle of the guys’s dispute.
Both men then try to convince the baby to pick them as the father with Damon asking the baby whether it would rather have an Emmy-losing dad or an Oscar-winning father.
The skit then moves to a fake set of the Maury Povich show (with Martin Short playing the shock show host) where “DNA tests” reveal the real father. And guess what? Watch the video to find out.
