"The Daily Show" host noted that Israel and Palestine "are on the same side."

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, and Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” had something to say about the president “flipping off the entire world.”

Noah noted that the only two countries that did not sign the accord were Nicaragua and Syria, and that Israel and Palestine “are on the same side.” He also discussed the fact that renewable energy industries would provide more jobs than the coal industry, comparing coal to the new “Baywatch” remake: “You can’t save it.”

Noah concluded by commenting on Trump’s idea that other countries were “laughing at” the U.S. for signing the accord in the first place.

“They laugh at you for many other things but not for this,” Noah said.