Several famous folks, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, make special appearances.

Despite a TelePrompTer hiccup at the start of the show, host Jimmy Fallon didn’t fail to deliver in his opening sequence at the Golden Globes.

Missed it? Here are his best moments:

1. The “La La Land” cold open

Fallon opened the show in a reenactment of “La La Land,” with appearances from Amy Adams, John Travolta and the cast of “Stranger Things” rapping about waffles. Channeling Ryan Gosling in his rendition of “City of Stars,” he sings, “Room full of stars, they’ve been getting drunk since 3.” Tina Fey made an appearance as well, only to be snubbed in favor of Justin Timberlake, who swept Fallon off his feet – literally – into the stars. Nothing like a good Fallon/Timberlake bromance sketch.

2. Jeff Bezos was there?

Weirdly, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attended the show, getting a few seconds of camera time. Fallon even gave him a shoutout. “He arrived yesterday, but there was no one here to sign for him,” he said. “It’s an Amazon joke,” he added, when the “room full of stars” didn’t seem to get it.

3. Fallon throws some shade at Trump

While he’s been previously criticized for a lack of political commentary on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon slid some political digs into his monologue, saying the Golden Globes was “one of the few places left where we honor the popular vote.” Later, he wondered what it would have been like if “Game of Thrones” character King Joffrey had lived. “Well, in 12 days, we’re gonna find out,” he said, in a reference to president-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration.

Watch the full opening sequence here: