Rob Corddry and Ed Helms also joined in on the fun on "The Late Show."

Take a half dozen comedians, late-night talk show hosts and masters of satire, put them all in a room and behold: the best of “The Daily Show” as staged by Stephen Colbert to commemorate his last day on the show that launched his career.

On Tuesday’s “Late Show,” host Colbert welcomed his old cohorts: John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry and Ed Helms to his show to reminiscence about their time on Comedy Central’s “Daily Show.”

In the flashback to 2005, Bee walks in as Colbert is packing and expresses shock that he would leave during the second Bush presidency.

“I mean, this guy does something ridiculous at least once a month,” said Bee who has since gone on to launch her own wildly successful show, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“I know there’s one thing for sure,” she said in the skit, “there’s no scenario under which I will ever say, ‘God, I wish George W. Bush was president.’”

Heh, heh, heh.

Get it?

Before the reunion, the crew of six who, like Bee, have all enjoyed continued success, promoted the show in a variety of catchy ways, including a tweet in which their faces replace those of Marvel superheroes.

Watch the reunion below.