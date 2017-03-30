CNN political commentator and conservative radio host took their confrontation from Twitter to CNN.

Seattle native and CNN political commentator Angela Rye and former congressman Joe Walsh took their Twitter confrontation to CNN on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rye compared Barack Obama’s presidency to Donald Trump’s by saying Obama “had to be the next best thing to Jesus and here we are, just two months in and some change, there is issue after issue.” The conservative radio host misinterpreted Rye’s words:

The two got into a back-and-forth, with Walsh saying that Obama was held to a lower bar because he was black. Rye called him out. Walsh eventually apologized for misconstruing her words but stuck by his Obama accusation.

Both were invited on Brooke Baldwin’s CNN show, and Rye didn’t hold back.

“I am tired of people telling me that black people are beneath a standard when we have to be twice as good all the time, and that is why I said I’m not interested in having a dialogue with someone like Joe, who has demonstrated a propensity towards bigotry, and he did that on Twitter yesterday, in 140 characters or less.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the confrontation was trending on Twitter.

Watch the clips below:

.@angela_rye : "I am tired of difference being disrespected and mistreated by this White House" https://t.co/60BY5NPUWG — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 29, 2017