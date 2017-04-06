"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah imagines journalists as kindergarten students.

The White House press corp and press secretary Sean Spicer share a somewhat tense relationship. It got off to a rocky start with Spicer’s impromptu press conference the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration when he insisted, contrary to visual evidence, that “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe.”

Since then Spicer’s daily news briefings have become must-see TV. He’s averaging an audience of 4.3 million viewers on the cable networks, an audience bigger than the daytime soaps on CBS and ABC. And, of course, Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him is a big hit on “Saturday Night Live,” which returns with a new episode this week.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is surprised Spicer still has a job. “I thought this guy was going to be fired in week one,” he said Wednesday on his show. He then likened Spicer’s treatment of the press to a kindergarten teacher.

“He looks less like a press secretary and more like an overworked kindergarten teacher,” Noah said. A teacher with “complete disdain” for the media, that is.

And Noah offered some cleverly edited clips as evidence. A bunch of kindergarten students dressed as journalists — including star students Glenn Thrush of the New York Times and American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan, who last week was scolded for shaking her head — react to Spicer’s admonishments.

“When are we gonna learn about Russia,” they want to know. He wants them to act like good boys and girls. “I think tomorrow is going to be one-question Friday.”