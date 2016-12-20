“Glenn and I put on our Christmas sweaters and got to work on healing the nation,” Bee said just before she and the anti-Trump conservative — who recently told the New York Times Magazine he was sorry for his part in getting Trump elected — discussed the disgust their audiences had for each other.

“My audience would like to stab you relentlessly in the eye,” Beck said.

“My audience wants to kill me for normalizing a lunatic like yourself,” Bee responded.