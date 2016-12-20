On Bee's show, the two united in the spirit of peace, reconciliation and mutual mockery.

Conservative talk show host Glenn Beck joined liberal comedian Samantha Bee on her show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee to joke about President-elect Donald Trump.

On the show that aired Dec. 19, Monday, Bee and Beck, both wearing Christmas sweaters, united in the spirit of peace, reconciliation and mutual mockery.

“Glenn and I put on our Christmas sweaters and got to work on healing the nation,” Bee said just before she and the anti-Trump conservative — who recently told the New York Times Magazine he was sorry for his part in getting Trump elected —  discussed the disgust their audiences had for each other.

“My audience would like to stab you relentlessly in the eye,” Beck said.

“My audience wants to kill me for normalizing a lunatic like yourself,” Bee responded.

 

 

 

 

