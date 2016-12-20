On Bee's show, the two united in the spirit of peace, reconciliation and mutual mockery.
(Warning: video contains strong language)
Conservative talk show host Glenn Beck joined liberal comedian Samantha Bee on her show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee to joke about President-elect Donald Trump.
On the show that aired Dec. 19, Monday, Bee and Beck, both wearing Christmas sweaters, united in the spirit of peace, reconciliation and mutual mockery.
“Glenn and I put on our Christmas sweaters and got to work on healing the nation,” Bee said just before she and the anti-Trump conservative — who recently told the New York Times Magazine he was sorry for his part in getting Trump elected — discussed the disgust their audiences had for each other.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
“My audience would like to stab you relentlessly in the eye,” Beck said.
“My audience wants to kill me for normalizing a lunatic like yourself,” Bee responded.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.