The comedian is preparing to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

Melissa McCarthy feels pretty, oh so pretty, after her transformation into Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.”

In a promo video posted by SNL on Tuesday, McCarthy twirls through the studio as she sings “I Feel Pretty.” After other cast members cut her hair and apply makeup, she trades her blouse and skirt for a suit, and continues singing the song as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy first impersonated Spicer on the Feb. 4 episode of SNL. She starred in another press conference skit on Feb. 11 and an Easter-themed skit on April 15.

In the Feb. 11 skit, McCarthy drives her podium into a group of reporters after one asks, “Are you OK?” Friday morning, McCarthy was seen riding that podium down the streets of New York while dressed as Spicer.

Many have speculated that Saturday’s skit will show Spicer hiding in (or among) bushes to avoid reporters. A recent Instagram post by McCarthy included the caption, “Straight out da bushes,” and showed her dressed as Spicer while angrily stomping toward the camera.

McCarthy will host “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, May 13. The show will be live from coast to coast, starting at 8:30 p.m. PST on NBC.