Kids offer sweet and amusing responses to the question: "What's the meaning of Easter?"
What is the meaning of Easter?
On Thursday night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” asked kids on Hollywood Boulevard to explain the meaning of Easter — with some amusing and sweet results.
“When Jesus came back, he gave people Easter eggs,” one boy said.
“I think he led some people somewhere,” another said.
Watch the rest of their responses in the clip above.
