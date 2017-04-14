Kids offer sweet and amusing responses to the question: "What's the meaning of Easter?"

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

What is the meaning of Easter?

On Thursday night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” asked kids on Hollywood Boulevard to explain the meaning of Easter — with some amusing and sweet results.

“When Jesus came back, he gave people Easter eggs,” one boy said.

“I think he led some people somewhere,” another said.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

Watch the rest of their responses in the clip above.

Katie Anastas: kanastas@seattletimes.com.