Singer songwriter Katy Perry joined James Corden on his lively and popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment on “The Late Late Show” and explained for once and for all the source of the bad blood between her and singer Taylor Swift.

Perry, who sang along with Corden vigorously through “Firework,” “Dark Horse” and “Roar” as well as “Swish Swish,” a song that has been rumored to be directed at Swift.

Once the song was finished, Corden asked Perry about the allegations that she and Swift were on the outs.

“She started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said in the segment.

According to Rolling Stone, the feud between the two “once-friendly peers” began over an issue involving three dancers who worked for Perry before Swift, and then were dismissed by Swift after Perry tried to get them to return to her.

Perry said she tried to reconcile with Swift but got shut down and that she hopes the future will bring some kind of reconciliation.