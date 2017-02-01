The former "The Daily Show" host made a surprise appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.

Jon Stewart, the former host of “The Daily Show,” made a surprise appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday to mimic and mock President Donald Trump, and the controversial executive orders the new commander-in chief has issued since he was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Stewart was wearing a dark suit jacket, a long red tie and a dead weasel on his head.

“I thought this is how men dress now. The president sets men’s fashion,” he said.

Stewart then went on to jokingly preview the next few executive orders he claimed would be forthcoming.

“China shall immediately, and without hesitation, send us their wall. Boom. Done,” he said.

When Colbert asked how the wall would be paid for, Stewart retorted, “This is the genius,” he said. “When the wall arrives on the southern border, we shut the lights, we pretend we’re not home. It’s C.O.D. Mexico has to sign for it. Boom. They pay for it. Done.”

In another order, Stewart as Trump changed the nation’s official language to “BS.”

Stewart — who did appear tired and gaunt — declared the last order as Trump acknowledging he’s “exhausting.” “It has been 11 days, Stephen. Eleven (expletive) days. The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.”

The reason Trump’s exhausting is because “every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power. I want, no, deserve, not just your respect but your adoration. Parades with the tanks and the synchronized dancing, and why can’t they train 10,000 doves to spell out ‘Trump’ in the clouds? How hard can it be, they’re already flying? …

“It is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster to keep me, Donald J. Trump, from going full Palpatine with the lightning coming out of the fingertips,” Stewart said referencing the villain in Star Wars. “Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate.”

He then rallied viewers.

“We have never faced this before. Purposeful, vindictive chaos. But perhaps therein lies the saving grace of, I, Donald J. Trump’s presidency,” he said. “No one action will be adequate. All action will be necessary. And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then, I, Donald J. Trump will have demonstrated the greatness of America, just not the way I thought I was gonna.”