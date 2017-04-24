The HBO talk-show host examines the roles of President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law in the White House.

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the host examined the qualifications of President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to serve as official and unofficial advisers to our country’s commander-in-chief, and then warned desperate liberals not to be lulled into false hope.

Oliver pointed out that Ivanka has said very little on the record to indicate that she disagrees with her father on much. He played a clip of Ivanka being interviewed by news personality Gayle King in which Ivanka said, “I think most of the impact I have … over time most people will not actually know about.”

And then he quoted from her book, “The Trump Card,” in which she wrote, “Don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.”

“She is pretty much telling you to your face not to trust any assumption that you are making about her. It is possible that she is doing noting to moderate her father,” Oliver said.

“Our assumption she disagrees with her dad is based on nothing but hope,” he said.

Oliver then evaluated Jared Kushner, who has been tasked by President Trump to broker peace in the Middle East, reform the federal government, tackle the opioid crisis, improve Veteran care, among other things.

Oliver played clips of people talking about Kushner’s selling points with some saying Kushner is known to be smart because he was accepted to Harvard and is quiet.

Oliver then pointed out that Kushner was accepted to the Ivy League school after his father donated several million dollars to the institution of higher learning and said “just because you don’t talk doesn’t mean you are thinking something amazing.”

Other interviewees said Kushner’s main qualification is that he is “not Steve Bannon.”

“Jared Kushner is not Steve Bannon but that is a low bar,” the host said. “We shouldn’t be excited about a top White House adviser simply because he is preferable to a man best described as every dark thought humanity has ever had inhabiting the long-dead corpse of a Civil War era plantation owner’s body that even his fellow plantation owners called a bit much.”

Liberals are so desperate to believe that someone reasonable has influence on President Trump, they may be deluding themselves, he said.

“You don’t know enough about them to justify putting any real hopes in them,” Oliver said, “but it is dangerous to think of them as a moderating influence, as reassuring as that may feel. If they are the reason you are sleeping at night, you should probably still be awake.”