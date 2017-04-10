The "Last Week Tonight" host described the political practice as a threat to democracy.

In what appears to be John Oliver’s continuing effort to educate his viewers about American politics, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” took on gerrymandering Sunday.

The practice of redrawing voting districts is necessary when populations change, he said, but when it’s done by politicians in a manner that gives one political party an advantage over the other by spreading out or concentrating voting strength that’s unfair and wrong, Oliver said.

Oliver described the practice as among the nation’s greatest threats to democracy, which Oliver described as one of Greece’s greatest exports along with fruit at the bottom yogurt.

The chief problem with gerrymandering, he explained, is that the lines are drawn by the politicians themselves.

Oliver then goes on to explain how both parties have used the potent tool unfairly but said of late Republicans have used the tool to win elections.

By way of explanation, Oliver shows the tortured and twisted district maps of Pennsylvania and Ohio where gerrymandering has led to a majority of Republican districts despite having more voters who cast votes for Democrats.

He said, “those numbers are way out of proportion to what people should expect,” and likened the offending outcome to getting a container of Neapolitan ice cream with an unacceptable “75 percent strawberry.”

Oliver said gerrymandering isn’t the nation’s greatest threat to democracy. That honor belongs to “whatever tweet the president has planned for Cinco de Mayo this year. We dot know yet what it will be; we don’t know which Spanish words will be misspelled but we can assume it will be horrifying.”

But, it’s perilous nonetheless, he said. Whoever draws the district lines has power, he said, and that power may be used it incorrectly. Therefore, the late-night comedian said, it’s time to take that power out of the political parties’ hands and into the hands of an independent commission.