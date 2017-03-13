Sunday night's episode of the HBO show tackled Trumpcare.

“Last Week Tonight’s” John Oliver explained — and mocked — large portions of the American Health Care Act (aka Trumpcare) that some legislators are championing as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare.

In one of the funniest moments in a sometimes grim piece, Oliver played a Feb. 27 clip of Trump saying, “nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated” and then quips that actually, no, that’s the one thing people did understand, that health care is complicated.

“Everybody knew healthcare is complicated! …It’s like you say, ‘Who knew King Tut is dead?’ Everybody did!”

According to Oliver, millions of Americans would lose health care coverage and the new health care bill would be particularly bad for the old and the poor and would cut cut $370 billion in federal funding for Medicaid over the next decade.