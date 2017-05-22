On "Last Week Tonight," the host looks back at a dizzying week of Trump news.

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver wrestled with the “insane” political news coming out of the White House, comparing the most recent reported revelations about President Donald Trump’s administration to a “stupid Watergate” in which all the players are “stupid and bad at everything.”

In an effort to get to the bottom of the “absolutely insane” week’s worth of news, most notably Trump’s eye-brow raising dismissal of FBI director James Comey, Oliver attempted to answer a series of basic questions, including “Is this real life?”

Oliver joked that it’s easy to believe the worst as Trump always seems to make a choice or answer in a manner that simply sounds terrible; “Paper or plastic?” he jokingly asked and then quickly responded, “Whichever kills more birds.”

(Video contains explicit language)