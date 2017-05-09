One week after the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” broadcast an emotional plea for healthcare following his newborn son’s need for open-heart surgery, the host of the show returned from paternity leave on Monday night with an update.

Jimmy Kimmel, 49, said he was humbled by the incredible outpouring of love and support to him, his wife and their newborn child, Billy, who needed emergency open-heart surgery three days after his birth.

Kimmel thanked the audience for all the donations to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after his monologue and said that his son is now doing well, eating, sleeping, getting bigger.

“He can read now, which they say is unusual,” the comedian joked.

Kimmel then addressed some criticism against him, including a New York Post articled headlined, “Jimmy Kimmel’s obscene lies about kids and medical care,” (by former Seattle Times opinion writer Michelle Malkin) and a Washington Times article titled “Shut up, Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep.”

An insult that Kimmel, as a person who grew up drinking powdered milk and frozen from concentrate orange juice, said he appreciated.

After that, he said, his “dream was to become an ‘out of touch Hollywood elitist.'”

Kimmel then sarcastically apologized for his plea “that children in America should have health care. That was insensitive – it was offensive – and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me” and snarked on former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich who claimed on Fox News that hospitals would not turn away a sick baby needing emergency care.

That’s true, Kimmel said, but applies only in rare or non-existent cases where the child’s entire health problem can be cured in that one visit.

“The only problem is – that never, ever happens. “We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery. You have a cardiologist, a pediatrician, the surgeons, some kids need an ambulance to transport them – and that doesn’t even count parents who have to miss work for all this stuff.”

Kimmel then interviewed Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana and a physician, who last week said any health care reform ought to pass the “Kimmel Test” that would require healthcare plans to cover pre-existing conditions.

Following a week in which the House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump and the GOP’s healthcare plan, which is now moving on to the Senate, Kimmel asked the senator to stay true to his promise of protecting the ability of the poor and middle class to access health care.