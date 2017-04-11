The late-night host took on the airline for its treatment of a passenger.

Just one day after United Airlines made headlines by — literally — dragging a screaming, bloodied customer off an overbooked plane to make room for traveling airline employees, the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” mocked the company, its action and its attempted apology with sarcasm and a spoof.

In the phony ad that debuted on the show Monday night, a smiling flight attendant says,

“We’re United Airlines. You do what we say, when we say, and there won’t be a problem.

Capiche?

If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough (expletive). Give us a problem and we’ll drag your (butt) off the plane, and if you resist, we’ll beat you so badly you’ll be using your own face as a flotation device.”

The Chicago-based airline’s missteps occurred on Sunday when the airline overbooked its flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Louisville. According to news accounts, the airline needed to transport four employees to Louisville. The airline offered a financial incentive to encourage passengers to voluntarily take a later flight. However, there were no takers.

The airline then chose four passengers for “involuntary” deboarding, according to CNN.

Three of the passengers reluctantly complied, but the fourth protested, saying he was a doctor. He began to scream as he was dragged down the aisle by airport security.

Not only did Kimmel mock the way the incident was handled on the plane, he also scorned a message posted on Twitter by United CEO Oscar Munoz who apologized for the method used to “re-accommodate” passengers.

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Re-accomodate, eh?

“This is like when we re-accommodated El Chapo out of Mexico,” Kimmel said, referring to the extradition to the U.S. of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, the notorious drug lord who headed the powerful and dangerous Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

“That is such sanitized, say nothing, take no responsibility, corporate BS-speak. I don’t know how the guy who sent that tweet didn’t vomit when he typed it out.”