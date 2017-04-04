On Monday night’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the talk-show host threw down a challenge to basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

No, it wasn’t a free-throw challenge. Fallon’s not stupid; it was a lip-sync battle. O’Neal, who played for the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic (Fallon is filming in Florida this week), brought his best non-sports moves.

Fallon got the crowd energized with his opening, House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

O’Neal then took the stage, invited a woman to dance with him and performed Bobby Brown’s classic “My Prerogative” with rapper Pitbull.

Fallon then switched tracks and channeled his inner Disney princess, crooning the theme from “Beauty and the Beast” before the two ended the segment with Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” while O’Neal rubbed Fallon’s shoulders, kissed him on the cheek, slapped his rear end and cradled the talk-show host like a baby or a lover.

Isn’t love sweet?