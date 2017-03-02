Lopez appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday.

Ever wonder who would win a dance off between Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon?

Me neither, but what the heck do I know?

On Wednesday night’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon and Lopez, singer, dancer and actor, competed in one anyway.

It starts with the two “contestants” pulling out a description of an activity, such as pulling on skinny jeans or the spin cycle of a washing machine.

Some seemed to think Lopez’s “signature curves” looked awesome while she was channeling the washing machine and that the results of her riding a horse like a cowboy were nearly heart-stopping.

“Jennifer hopped on her invisible horse and spun her make believe lasso. The results, obviously, are nothing short of amazing,” wrote Francesca Bacardi in E!News.

After watching the video several times, my personal take is that Fallon’s walk down the bus aisle provided the most interesting and innovative moves.

Watch the video below and see if you agree: