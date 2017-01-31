Trump reportedly screened Disney Pixar's "Finding Dory" at the White House on Sunday.

While the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” likes to say she doesn’t talk politics on air, DeGeneres made her feelings clear concerning the ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries recently imposed by President Donald Trump.

In an episode that airs Tuesday (Jan. 31), DeGeneres talks about learning that Trump had reportedly screened Disney Pixar’s “Finding Dory,” at the White House on Sunday. DeGeneres voices Dory in the film.

“Like I said, I don’t get political, so I’m not gonna talk about the travel ban,” she says in her opening monologue. “I’m just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning ‘Finding Dory.’”

DeGeneres then sums up Dory’s story: “Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America,” she says. “And I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. And they all have to get over the wall, and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.”

She continues, “Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need. You help them.”

In conclusion, she says, “So that is what I hope everyone who’s watching ‘Finding Dory’ has learned.”