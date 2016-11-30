Pentatonix was also part of Tuesday night's performance on the NBC reality show.

A classic was reborn on Tuesday night’s “The Voice.”

The song “Jolene,” written by Dolly Parton and first released in 1973, electrified listeners anew Tuesday when it was sang on “The Voice” by Parton, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, “The Sing Off” champs and Grammy-winning quintet Pentatonix.

The artists “beautifully blended their voices in the haunting tune,” said People magazine in a review.

“Jolene,” which is the 70-year-old country singer’s most often covered song and was ranked No. 217 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, is a time-tested ballad about a beautiful woman out to take another woman’s man.

“Please don’t take him just because you can,” the singer beseeches Jolene in the song.

Watch Tuesday night’s performance here:

Just for fun, here is a 1975 version performed by Parton: